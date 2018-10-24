हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandigarh

Man arrested for raping minor in Chandigarh

A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a slum area in the city, police said on Wednesday. 

Man arrested for raping minor in Chandigarh
Representational Image

CHANDIGARH: A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a slum area in the city, police said on Wednesday. 

The minor girl's family lodged a complaint of rape on Tuesday against Amit Gupta (27), resident of Colony number 4 here, they said.

According to the family members, they came to know about the incident when the minor girl complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital, where tests showed she was pregnant, police officials said. 

The victim told police that the accused had repeatedly raped her over a couple of months, they said.

Gupta, an employee at a private firm in the Industrial area of the city, has been arrested, police said, adding he has been booked for rape and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tags:
ChandigarhrapeMinorRape case

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close