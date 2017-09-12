Man beaten to death over suspicion of being a thief; 4 held

Thane: A group of persons allegedly beat a man to death over suspicion of him being a thief in Bhayander township here, police said today.

The accused yesterday tied the unidentified man, aged around 35, to an electric pole and allegedly beat him up with sticks and rods while claiming that he was a thief, a police official said.

The man died on the spot, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

The Navghar police in Bhayander arrested four persons in connection with the incident and registered offences against them under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The deceased was yet to be identified, police added.