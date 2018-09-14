हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Man carries son in e-rickshaw due to unavailability of ambulance

After there was no ambulance provided, a man had to carry his son in an e-rickshaw for around 11 kms.

Man carries son in e-rickshaw due to unavailability of ambulance
Image Courtesy: ANI

In another event of medical negligence, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Banda had to carry his sick son in an e-rickshaw on Thursday after the hospital where he was being treated did not provide an ambulance. 

The child was being treated in Rajkiya Medical College, Banda and was later referred to District hospital. However, due to unavailability of an ambulance, the father had to carry his son in an e-rickshaw for around 11 km. 

The Cheif Medical Officer Dr S Kumar denied defended the hospital by saying that he did not receive any information about the case otherwise the hospital would have provided an ambulance for the boy.

This is not the first time when patients were seen struggling due to medical negligence. Earlier on September 9, villagers from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh had to carry a man on a cot through a river and farm due to lack of road connectivity.

In a video released by ANI, the villagers can be crossing a river with a man on a cot. 

Earlier in July, a pregnant woman was carried on a cot by her family members to a hospital through Tikamgarh`s flooded streets. The family members took the decision as the ambulance service number 108 failed to respond on time. The woman was undergoing severe labor pain, after which her family members dialed the helpline number and urged hospital authorities to send an ambulance immediately. However, the ambulance was unable to reach their village due to severe floods and water-logging.

In a similar incident, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh had to carry the dead body of his mother (Kunwar Bai) after she had died due to snake bite. The hospital in Mohangarh, where the post-mortem was to be conducted, had denied sending a hearse van for the deceased. Thereafter, Kunwar Bai's son and her relatives brought her body on a motorcycle to the hospital for the post-mortem to be conducted, a video of which was widely circulated on social media.

In May this year, a man was allegedly forced to carry his wife's body on his shoulder in the absence of a hearse van in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun city. Prior to that, relatives of a native of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district were forced to carry his body on a motorcycle after the government hospital there denied an ambulance. However, hospital authorities in both cases have denied the allegations. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
Uttar PradeshAmbulanceCotMadhya PradeshBandaRajkiya Medical College

