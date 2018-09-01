हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Man claims MS Dhoni is brand ambassador of his company, dupes US engineer of lakhs

Jyoti Ranjan promised to marry a US-based Indian software engineer after bragging about his make-belief company. He would then dupe her of lakhs.

Representational image

He claimed to be a top-shot entrepreneur and the owner of a company which had MS Dhoni as a brand ambassador. In reality, though, Patna resident Jyoti Ranjan had no company, let alone a brand ambassador for it. His lies though came to light only after he had duped a US-based Indian software engineer of US$ 86,000.

It is reported that Jyoti came in contact with the woman in 2016 and made tall claims about himself and his company - Intilever Technology Private Limited. He even said that Dhoni was its brand ambassador and went to the extent of getting false news printed to show his achievements. Over the course of the next few years, he managed to get a total of US$ 86,000 from her and even promised to marry her.

It was when he asked for more money from the woman recently that she became suspicious and registered a complaint with Patna SSP Manu Maharaj. An FIR was filed at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station and the cops nabbed Jyoti. Subsequent investigations proved that there was no company, no brand ambassador and only false promises.

Police officials have revealed that Jyoti visited the woman in the US on several occasions to show his commitment and to douse any possibility of her getting suspicious. It was only when he asked for Rs 5 lakh more that the woman decided to take help from the law. He was eventually located in Rajiv Nagar and arrested.

Jyoti, on his part, maintains he is innocent and that the allegations against him are false.

