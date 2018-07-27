Man climbs tower near Delhi's Metro Bhawan to demand special status for AP

New Delhi: A man carrying a banner demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh climbed a tall tower near Metro Bhawan here on Friday, sending local police officials into a tizzy.

The man climbed all the way to the top of the tower at a time when it was raining across the capital and held up a banner which read, 'AP NEED SPECIAL STATUS'. Not only did he cause a security panick but also put his own life under threat because of the slippery conditions.

Police officials reached the spot once he was noticed and began trying to convince him to climb back down.

There has been a raging political battle regarding giving special status to AP with TDP previously walking out of NDA and having since accused the government of going back on its assurances and promises. Last week, a no-confidence motion was also brought about and during the consequent debate, TDP's Jaydev Galla had said that the division of Andhra Pradesh to create Telangana had been unfair to Telegu people at large. The motion was eventually defeated.