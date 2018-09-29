हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
jaguar

Man crashes Jaguar while trying to spit gutkha out of car's window

A private security guard around where the car crashed said that he saw Prashant Kasana trying to spit pan masala seconds before ramming his Jaguar on a divider.

Man crashes Jaguar while trying to spit gutkha out of car&#039;s window
Representational image

Noida: A property dealer was hospitalised with severe injuries after he rammed his speeding Jaguar into the divider on a highway in Greater Noida, police said Friday.

The incident took place at 'Zero Point' on the Expressway around 7 pm Thursday, they said. He was alone in the car, they added.

The victim, Prashant Kasana (27), a native of Kasana area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, lives in Alpha 1 sector of Greater Noida, officials said.

A private security guard who witnessed the accident said, "The car was coming at a high speed. Must have been around 120 kmph. Suddenly, the driver peeped his head out to spit gutkha/pan masala, and lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the divider."

"I rushed to the spot and with the help of another passerby, who was in a Scorpio, rushed him to a hospital here," the guard, Mahaveer, said.

A neighbour of Kasana said he suffered serious injuries to the head and was referred to a private hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar early Friday.

According to senior police officials, no complaint was registered in the case but a PCR had reached the spot for basic probe. 

