Flier arrested

Man detained by CISF for ‘threatening’ to blow up Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight

The accused has been identified as J Poddar. He was detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

Man detained by CISF for ‘threatening’ to blow up Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight

A man travelling on a Jet Airways flight has been detained for allegedly threatening to blow up the flight. According to news agency ANI, the man was speaking on phone, wherein he threatened to blow up the plane, which was slated to fly from Kolkata to Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as J Poddar. He was detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The incident occured at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport in Kolkata. As the Jet Airways flight 9W0472 was preparing to for take off at around 8.15 am, the suspect was heard saying on phone that he would kill all the passengers and blow up the aircraft.

According to sources, he was covering his face with a piece of cloth.

As some fellow passengers heard the conversation, they rushed to inform the pilot and crew members, who then informed the Air Traffic Control about the issue.

The aircraft was then turned towards the taxi bay and stationed at a secluded spot. All the passengers were asked to de-board the flight and thorough check was conducted.

CISF personnel were interrogating the suspect till last reports came in.

