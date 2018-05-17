Man detained for throwing ink on Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: In a possible case of security breach, a man was detained in Haryana's Hisar after he broke through CM Manohar Lal Khattar's protective cover and threw ink on his face.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon in Hisar where CM Khattar was attending a local event. The accused reportedly breached the security cover provided to Khattar and reached all the way to the dias from where he threw black ink on him. The man was immediately brought down by security personnel and was detained.

Local media reports have suggested that the man was an activist belonging to the rival INLD party but neither this or the reason for his actions have been confirmed so far.

Khattar has a rigid security cover and just last November, even journalists had been instructed to 'maintain distance from the CM'. At the time, the Sonipat District Administration had issued a notification asking journalists and camerapersons not to bring their microphones and cameras too close to him. This was reportedly done to ensure security for Khattar. (Read full report here)