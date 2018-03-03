हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Man dies in Delhi night shelter fire on Holi

A homeless man died in a fire at a night shelter in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, a police official said today.

PTI| Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 14:41 PM IST
Comments |
Man dies in Delhi night shelter fire on Holi
Representational image

NEW DELHI: A homeless man died in a fire at a night shelter in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, a police official said today.

The body of the unidentified man, aged about 25, was found in the remains of the burnt tent of the night shelter run by a non-government organisation at Yamuna Bazar, the official said.

More than a dozen people were in the night shelter when the fire started last night.

Except the deceased, others managed to escape, he said.

Police had received a call about the fire at 11:15 pm.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took them half an hour to douse the fire, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Police suspect a short-circuit may have led to the fire, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The body has been sent for autopsy. 

Tags:
FireNight shelterHoliKashmiri Gate
Next
Story

Mehbooba Mufti wishes two Kashmiri girls participating in Iran ski championship

Trending