Man dies in Delhi night shelter fire on Holi

NEW DELHI: A homeless man died in a fire at a night shelter in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, a police official said today.

The body of the unidentified man, aged about 25, was found in the remains of the burnt tent of the night shelter run by a non-government organisation at Yamuna Bazar, the official said.

More than a dozen people were in the night shelter when the fire started last night.

Except the deceased, others managed to escape, he said.

Police had received a call about the fire at 11:15 pm.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took them half an hour to douse the fire, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Police suspect a short-circuit may have led to the fire, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The body has been sent for autopsy.