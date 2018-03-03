Man dies in Delhi night shelter fire on Holi
NEW DELHI: A homeless man died in a fire at a night shelter in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, a police official said today.
The body of the unidentified man, aged about 25, was found in the remains of the burnt tent of the night shelter run by a non-government organisation at Yamuna Bazar, the official said.
More than a dozen people were in the night shelter when the fire started last night.
Except the deceased, others managed to escape, he said.
Police had received a call about the fire at 11:15 pm.
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took them half an hour to douse the fire, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
Police suspect a short-circuit may have led to the fire, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.
The body has been sent for autopsy.