Man dies of heart attack after sending son to appear for NEET in Kerala

Father of an aspirant of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), passed away after suffering a heart attack in Ernakulam in Kerala on Sunday.

Krishnaswamy and his son Kasturi Mahalingam had checked into the Airlines Hotel on Saturday morning. News agency IANS quoted hotel staffer as saying that after his son left for the exam in an autorickshaw, Krishnaswamy complained of ill health.

"Our staff got an autorickshaw for the boy to reach the exam centre in the morning. Later, the father called the reception complaining of ill health and was taken to a hospital," a hotel staffer told IANS over phone from Ernakulam.

An official of City Hospital told IANS, "Krishnaswamy came to the hospital around 8.20 a.m. and his sugar levels were high. He was conscious and oriented. Unfortunately, he collapsed soon after that. We could not revive him."

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has declared a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for his family. The deceased hailed from Tiruvar district in Tamil Nadu.

More than 1.20 lakh students appeared for NEET in Kerala on Sunday. About 1,20,792 candidates appeared for the test from the state in 226 centres spread across the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The CBSE had issued strict guidelines and dos and don'ts for those appearing for the test. Candidates were asked not to carry stationery items like bits of paper, geometry box, pencil box, plastic pouch, pen scale, writing pad, eraser, mobile phone, blue tooth inside the examination hall.

A strict dress code, banning wallets, goggles, handbags, belt, cap and ornaments, pendants, badge and brooch, shoes and heels was also imposed. In Thiruvananthapuram, 24,000 students appeared for the test in 34 centres.

