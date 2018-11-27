हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Man found hanging, woman found dead in Chhatarpur flat

One woman was lying in a room with blood oozing from the throat and a man was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Man found hanging, woman found dead in Chhatarpur flat

A man was found hanging while the body of a woman was found at a house in South Delhi's Chhatarpur on Monday, police said.

A call was received from a woman that the door of her flat in Suman colony, Chhatarpur Extension, is locked from inside and not being opened, they added.

A team of the Mehrauli police station reached the spot. The front door of the first-floor flat was broke open and it was found that one woman was lying in the inside room with blood oozing from the throat and a man was found hanging from the ceiling fan, said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south).

Crime team and the forensic team have been called to the spot, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

DelhiChhatarpurDelhi Police

