हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Man gunned down near puja pandal in West Bengal, 5 held

A man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near a Durga puja pandal at Chinsurah.

Man gunned down near puja pandal in West Bengal, 5 held
Representational Image

CHINSURAH: A man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near a Durga puja pandal at Chinsurah in Hooghly district and five persons have been arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Chawkbazar area under the jurisdiction of Chinsurah police station on Tuesday night, they said.

Four miscreants on two motorbikes chased Biswajit Biswas (25) and shot him in the head, a police officer said, adding, he died on the spot.

Puja revellers near the area fled the scene after hearing gunshots, the officer said.

Five persons have been held in connection with the incident, Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate, Ajay Kumar said.

The officer said according to preliminary investigation, previous enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing.

Police have also recovered a pistol from the crime scene.

Tags:
West BengalChisurahDurga Puja

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close