Man held for carrying pistol, bullet in Delhi Metro

A 25-year-old man has been apprehended at a Delhi Metro station on Thursday for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and a bullet round in his bag, officials said.

CISF personnel apprehended Govinda, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, at the Saket station in the noon after the X-ray baggage scanner detected a pistol-like object in his bag, they said.

A live bullet (8mm) was also recovered from the bag apart from the country-made pistol, they added.

The man was handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by the law.