हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Man held with 2,400 gelatin rods, detonators in UP

A man was arrested with 2,400 gelatin rods, 4,500-meter detonating fuses and 500 electronic detonators in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Thursday, police said.

Man held with 2,400 gelatin rods, detonators in UP
Representational Image

A man was arrested with 2,400 gelatin rods, 4,500-meter detonating fuses and 500 electronic detonators in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Thursday, police said.

The accused was identified as Vishesh Kesarwani, they said. 

He was arrested from near Harihara culvert in Mirzapur's Madihan area following a tip-off, they said.

Police said a probe is underway to ascertain the links of the accused. 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMan heldexplosivesdetonators

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close