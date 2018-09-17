हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Man in Tamil Nadu gets 5 litre petrol as wedding gift from friends

Friends of a man who got married in Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a 'wedding gift.'

Friends of a man who got married in Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a 'wedding gift.'

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him the petrol in a five litre can as a gift, 'Puthiya Thalaimurai' Tamil television channel reported. Amid laughter all around, the man received it, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed.

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices witnessed another hike on Monday.

Fuel prices have been on record levels for nearly two weeks now, going up almost daily since August 1. 

A weak rupee combined with high excise duty are major factors for the rise in fuel prices. 

Also, high global crude oil cost has become a major concern for the country, which imports over 80 per cent of its oil requirements. The UK Brent crude oil price hovers around $78 per barrel.

(With PTI inputs)

