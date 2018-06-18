हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Man kidnaps 4-year old son to force mother to marry him

The accused went to the complainant's house on the pretext of wishing Eid and kidnapped the 4-year-old son.

New Delhi: A four-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by a man, who wanted to marry his mother and had hatched the plan to build pressure on her, in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, the police said on Sunday.

On June 16, the police were informed about the kidnapping of a boy by his mother. She had accused Shiv Kumar of kidnapping her son.

During the course of the investigation, the police learned that the accused and the child were in Connaught Place. Kumar was nabbed and the child was recovered the same day.

During interrogation, accused Shiv Kumar revealed that he wanted to marry the complainant but she was not ready to marry him and therefore to mount pressure, he kidnapped her child, said Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

The accused went to the complainant's house on the pretext of wishing Eid and when the complainant went out of the room, he kidnapped her son and ran away from there, he added. He had plans to board a train to Kolkata.

