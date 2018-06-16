हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Man kills relative over monetary dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal: A 35-year-old man was killed by his relative and his friends over a financial dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Rasulpur village today, a police official said.

The victim Aaquil had gone to a local mosque to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid where he was confronted by his relative Suleman and his friends,

Hayatnagar police station in-charge Brij Mohan Giri said.

Both the sides had a heated argument and a fistfight ensued in which Aaquil was seriously injured. He later died, Giri added.

Seven people from the two opposing groups were also injured in the clash, police said.

The injured were hospitalised, while the body of the deceased was sent for postmortem.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshSambhalHayatnagar police station

