Man rapes 9-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Buldhana, arrested

Mumbai: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father at Maharashtra's Khamgaon village in Buldhana District. The incident took place on Friday, September 14.

On Saturday, the accused was arrested after the wife lodged a complaint against him.

The incident comes barely a week after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Haryana. The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district on Wednesday.

The victim was on her way to coaching classes when she was allegedly kidnapped by the accused group, who then took her to a secluded spot in a car. A drink laced with sedatives was offered to her.

After being gang-raped, she was dumped near a bus stop in Kanina.