Delhi

Man shot dead allegedly over love affair in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Ankit’s family told police that he was in a relationship with a woman and both the families had no objection to the same.

Man shot dead allegedly over love affair in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

A 31-year-old man, Ankit, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Monday. Though the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the police suspect that his relationship with a woman could be one of the reasons.

A coaching centre run by Ankit is located at the ground floor of a building in Jahangirpuri area. He reached the centre to conduct his classes on Monday morning when he was attacked inside the classroom by the unidentified assailant.

Two students were reportedly present in the classroom at the time of the incident.

Ankit’s family told police that he was in a relationship with a woman and both the families had no objection to the same. However, the brother of the woman was not in favour of their love relationship.

The sister of the deceased alleged that the woman’s brother could be behind Ankit’s killing.

The police have launched an investigation into the case and are scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the spot of the crime.

