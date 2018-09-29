हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Man shot dead while trying to catch robbers in Anand Vihar

Man shot dead while trying to catch robbers in Anand Vihar

New Delhi: A man was shot dead by bike-borne robbers when he tried to catch hold of them in Anand Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohit, a resident of Jagatpuri, they said.

The accident occurred Friday night when one Surender was carrying Rs eight lakh for his employer. Some bike-borne men arrived there and snatched money from him.

While they were fleeing the spot, Mohit tried to catch hold of them, but they opened fire following which Mohit sustained bullet injures, they said.

Mohit was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

A case has been registered, the police said, adding they have got some clues about involvement of persons from bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said they are conducting raids in those areas to trace the accused.

