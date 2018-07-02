हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suicide

Man suffering from blood cancer live streams suicide on Facebook

While he started the live stream on Facebook, some of his friends tried to reach out to him on phone but to no avail.

A man suffering from cancer reportedly committed suicide and live streamed the same on Facebook on Saturday. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Siliguri resident Arindam Dutta, took the extreme step by hanging himself with a nylon rope.

They also posted comments on the video to try and stop him for taking the step but he did not pay any heed to them.

The report further said that Dutta tried to call his closest friend, Mohammed Alam, who works as a journalist in Kolkata, but the former failed to take his call. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Alam said that he might have stopped Dutta from killing self if he had received the call.

Alam further recalled meeting his friend just three weeks back at a get-together in Kolkata.

Dutta was reportedly a divorcee and had moved to Siliguri from Jalpaiguri, where he used to run an internet café. He used to stay alone and was depressed after being detected with blood cancer.

