Jet Airways

Man suffers heart attack onboard Jet Airways flight, alert crew save life

The life of a man, who suffered a heart attack onboard a Jet Airways flight, was saved because of the alertness of the crew and ground officials of the airline. The incident occurred onboard a Mumbai-Kolkata Jet Airways flight 9W625 on May 22.

Representational image

One hour after the flight’s departure from Mumbai airport, a passenger had a massive heart attack and collapsed. Chemco Group chairman Ram Saraogi, who has lauded the airline in a letter to its chairman Naresh Goyal, says that the crew rushed to his aid and handled him very carefully.

The flight was then diverted back to Mumbai airport so that the passenger could be provided the best possible treatment in the shortest time.

“Immediately on arrival, medical personal with a team of relevant doctors came on board and were able to save his life by giving emergency medical treatment in the aircraft. The flight is then departed for Kolkata,” said Saraogi, an eyewitness, in the letter to Jet Airways chairman.

The letter further says, “We would like to take this opportunity to commend the quick decision making and presence of mind by the entire Jet Airways team with a special mention to - Mr. Kevin Baretto (cabin officer) and Ms. Akansha Tyagi (cabin staff).”

The Chemco Group chairman said that though the entire experience was traumatic for everyone on board the flight, the handling of the problem by the Jet Airways staff members “reinforced faith in the great culture” instilled in the company and its employees.

