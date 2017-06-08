close
Man tells Sushma Swaraj that he is stuck on Mars; minister's chucklesome reply is viral now

﻿
By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 11:37
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is very well known for her quick and witty responses on social media.

Having more than eight million followers on Twitter, Swaraj amazingly manages to respond to a large number of people who approach her for help via micro-blogging site.

But there are times when the requests are bizarre, and that's when the minister shows her humorous side.

On Thursday, a man tweeted that he was stuck on Mars.

To which, Swaraj replied that the Indian embassy will help any of its countrymen even if they are located on a different planet.

Read the tweets here:

Swaraj`s personalised engagement with people on Twitter is among the primary reasons for her popularity on the social media platform.

Swaraj tweets from the handle @SushmaSwaraj.

