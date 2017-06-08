Man tells Sushma Swaraj that he is stuck on Mars; minister's chucklesome reply is viral now

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is very well known for her quick and witty responses on social media.

Having more than eight million followers on Twitter, Swaraj amazingly manages to respond to a large number of people who approach her for help via micro-blogging site.

But there are times when the requests are bizarre, and that's when the minister shows her humorous side.

On Thursday, a man tweeted that he was stuck on Mars.

To which, Swaraj replied that the Indian embassy will help any of its countrymen even if they are located on a different planet.

@SushmaSwarajI am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @isro — karan Saini (@ksainiamd) June 8, 2017

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Swaraj`s personalised engagement with people on Twitter is among the primary reasons for her popularity on the social media platform.

Swaraj tweets from the handle @SushmaSwaraj.