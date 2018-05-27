Man throws 6-year-old son in Canal for crying for 'momos', dies

AGRA: A 31-year-old man allegedly threw his six-year-old child in a canal who was apparently crying for 'momos'. The incident took place in Jaitpur on Saturday.

The man was reportedly drunk and got annoyed after his son repeatedly cried for momos. He threw his son's body in Jaitpur's Agra Canal.

It was after police got a call from Khadar Puliya informing about the boy's body, police reached the spot. Although they had reached the incident spot on Saturday, they could not trace the Ayaan's body.

Local drivers on Sunday recovered the child's body. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Alvi, a resident of Bhangar Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar.

Alvi, by profession, is an e-rickshaw driver. In 2004, he had tied the knot with Ashma and have three kids. Since 2013, Ashma has been staying with her parents in Sonipat.

Police have registered a case against Alvi and have arrested him.