Man tries to enter Budgam IAF base station, shot down by security forces

Jammu: An unidentified man, trying to intrude into the security zone of Indian Air Force (IAF) base station in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, was shot down by security forces on Monday morning.

Around midnight, the unidentified individual tried to cross the security fence and came close to perimeter wall of the IAF air station, reported news agency ANI. The sentry gave warning shots but the man continued to proceed. Later, the forces shot at him.

According to latest reports, the man was believed to be mentally unsound. "Spot examination revealed that the individual of about 50-55 years of age, who appeared to be mentally challenged, has died in the incident," said a police spokesman.

"Despite repeated warnings from the sentry, the individual did not stop. The sentry fired some warning shots in the air, but the individual did not stop. The sentry (then) fired towards him," said a police spokesman.

The station authorities then informed the nearby Humhama police post and police officials rushed to the scene.

The unidentified person was not wearing footwear, was without winter clothing and had no identity card, he said.

"Pertinently, there is no habitation near the place of incident." He said the police has taken the body into custody and is in the process of ascertaining the identity of the man. "Help has been sought from nearby villages for identification of the individual," the spokesman said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe was on.

In November 2017, a man was shot at and injured by the security forces after he tried to jump over the Air Force Hindon base wall in Ghaziabad. The man was shot in his left leg after he ignored the warnings of security personnel. He was later admitted to hospital for treatment.

