Air India

Man tries to enter cockpit of Air India flight with 250 on board, triggers security scare

An Air India flight from Milan to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi got delayed by over two hours on Friday as an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit of the aircraft.

The passenger was identified as Gurpreet Singh and the flight, AI 138, got delayed by two hours and 37 minutes due to his act.

After the flight landed in the national capital, the man was handed over to police by Air India staff members. There were 250 people on board the flight when the man made attempts to enter the cockpit, causing a security scare.

Amid commotion on the flight, the pilot decided to take the aircraft back to Milan. According to news agency ANI, he dumped fuel and be light enough to return to land in Milan almost an hour after taking off.

Before its departure from Milan, the flight had been refuelled for the eight-hour flight to New Delhi.

