close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Man who killed ex-Delhi MLA held

Hemant hails from Dichaun village in Delhi`s Najafgarh area while Narender hails from Delhi`s Bijwasan area.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 17:43

Gurugram: A criminal involved in the killing of former Delhi MLA Bharat Singh and who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested here on Monday, police said. Arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

Hemant alias Pradhan was arrested along with his accomplice Narender alias Mintu during checking of vehicles at night near Daultabad on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram`s Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar told the media.

"Police signalled a car to stop around 4 am but the driver accelerated. On being chased by our team, their car collided with a divider," Khirwar said.

"The criminal opened fire at the police vehicle but finally they were nabbed by the police. Fifteen pistols and revolvers were recovered from Hemant and Narender," Khirwar added.

Hemant hails from Dichaun village in Delhi`s Najafgarh area while Narender hails from Delhi`s Bijwasan area.

"Hemant was involved in the assassination of INLD`s former MLA from Najafgarh, Bharat Singh, in March 2015. He also gunned down Vipin, an eyewitness in the case," Khirwar added.

Narender was also involved in Vipin`s murder. He also kidnapped a businessman from Sector 23 in Delhi`s Dwarka area.

TAGS

criminalArrestmurderMLAkidnap

From Zee News

18 dead in &#039;terrorist attack&#039; on Burkina Faso restaurant
AfricaWorld

18 dead in 'terrorist attack' on Burkina Faso res...

&#039;Gold&#039; edition of One Plus 5 launched; here&#039;s all you need to know!
Mobiles

'Gold' edition of One Plus 5 launched; here'...

WorldAsia

25 militants killed in Afghanistan

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 64
WorldAsia

Nepal floods: Death toll reaches 64

Rajasthan

Woman branded witch, murdered in Rajasthan's Kekri

China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue
World

China appoints new envoy for North Korea issue

Would you like to take a bite of this 107-year-old &#039;perfectly edible&#039; fruitcake found in Antarctica?
Science

Would you like to take a bite of this 107-year-old 'pe...

Do yoga to &#039;cure&#039; the urge of becoming terrorist, says Ramdev
DelhiJammu and Kashmir

Do yoga to 'cure' the urge of becoming terrorist,...

&#039;SonicSpy&#039; Android spyware found in Play Store
Technology

'SonicSpy' Android spyware found in Play Store

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Symptom of a deeper malaise

DNA Edit: Accountability should extend beyond docs

Scripting India's Urban Affairs

DNA Edit: The loneliness of Sharad Yadav

In building societies, freedom is pitted against family values