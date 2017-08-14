Man who killed ex-Delhi MLA held

Gurugram: A criminal involved in the killing of former Delhi MLA Bharat Singh and who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested here on Monday, police said. Arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

Hemant alias Pradhan was arrested along with his accomplice Narender alias Mintu during checking of vehicles at night near Daultabad on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram`s Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar told the media.

"Police signalled a car to stop around 4 am but the driver accelerated. On being chased by our team, their car collided with a divider," Khirwar said.

"The criminal opened fire at the police vehicle but finally they were nabbed by the police. Fifteen pistols and revolvers were recovered from Hemant and Narender," Khirwar added.

Hemant hails from Dichaun village in Delhi`s Najafgarh area while Narender hails from Delhi`s Bijwasan area.

"Hemant was involved in the assassination of INLD`s former MLA from Najafgarh, Bharat Singh, in March 2015. He also gunned down Vipin, an eyewitness in the case," Khirwar added.

Narender was also involved in Vipin`s murder. He also kidnapped a businessman from Sector 23 in Delhi`s Dwarka area.