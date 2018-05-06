Man with 100 iPhones worth Rs 85 lakh arrested at Delhi airport

A passenger was on Sunday arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for allegedly carrying several Apple iPhone X. Custom officials reportedly seized 100 iPhone X worth at least Rs 85,61,169 from the possession of the passenger.

According to The Indian Express, the man was coming from Dubai with the iPhones and the air intelligence unit had prior information about his arrival in the national capital.

The report further said that the man is 53-year-old.

"Hundred iPhone X handsets worth a total of Rs 85.61 lakh were seized from his baggage after a thorough search," Additional Commissioner of customs at the airport, Amandeep Singh, said.

More details are awaited.