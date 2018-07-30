हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
mob violence

Man, with mob's help, beats daughter to death after finding her with lover

Zee News' Ajay Kumar reports that while Mamata was beaten with sticks and bricks, Raj Kumar too was mercilessly struck but police intervention saved his life. His condition, however, is critical.

Man, with mob&#039;s help, beats daughter to death after finding her with lover
Representational image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported from Kaushambi, a couple was mercilessly beaten by the girl's father and a mob after they were reportedly found in an objectionable state inside the girl's house.

16-year-old Mamata was reportedly discovered with Raj Kumar inside her house by her father who was informed of the man entering his house by a neighbour. It is learnt that the same neighbour had also called out locals in the area who - with the girl's father - beat the couple using laathis, bricks and stones. When Mamata jumped into a nearby well to save her life, the mob reportedly threw stones at her from above, eventually killing her.

Raj Kumar too was mercilessly beaten but was saved in the nick of time when local police officials reached the spot and managed to rescue him. While he was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition, cops also took charge of Mamata's body.

It has been revealed by Raj Kumar that he had been called by Mamata to her house but when her father found them there, he lost his cool. He, alongwith the gathered mob, relentlessly beat them.

While Mamata's father has apparantly been arrested, police personnel say they are probing the entire incident and will take action against other accused as well.

