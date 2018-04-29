Manabadi SSC Results 2018: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) to announce the Andhra Pradesh SSC Result, BSEAP 10th Class Result 2018 today at 11AM

Hyderabad: Manabadi SSC results 2018 / AP SSC results 2018 will be declared on Sunday. It will be available on the official website of the board - bseap.org, bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. The exams were conducted from 15 to 29 March 2018.

In order to check the results, candidates should log on to the official website and click on the tab - Andhra Pradesh SSC (class 10) examination results 2018. Then should enter their roll number and date of birth, after which the results will be displayed.

As per reports, more than 57,000 candidates appeared for the SSC board examination. The exams were held at 268 examination centres, with Aadhaar cards being mandatory for the students inside the examination halls.

The candidates should download the board result and take a print out for reference. However, this document will not serve any official function and students will have to get their original certificate for any official purpose.

They can also see the results by downloading the official app.

As per the official website, "The directorate of government examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, the government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC public examinations and a number of minor examinations."

The directorate conducts mainly SSC/OSSC examinations twice in a year and vocational SSC examination once in a year.