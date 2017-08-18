Manager harasses woman staff in 5-star hotel, later terminates her- Watch CCTV footage

New Delhi: The 33-year-old woman, who was allegedly molested by security manager in Delhi's 5-star hotel Aerocity, claimed that she has been terminated from her job.

While talking to ANI, the victim said that she had reported the whole incident to the Human Resource Department, but no action has been taken against the security manager so far.

The entire episode was captured on the CCTV. The footage shows security manager pulling her saree. The camera also captured another hotel staff member, who later left the room.

"I have been terminated from my job now. Showed footage to my ma'am but she said only a warning letter will be given to him," the woman told ANI.

The incident took place on July 29 on victim's birthday when the alleged accused Pawan Dahiya assaulted her by calling her in a hotel room.

The victim, who had been working in the guest section of the hotel for two years, has also alleged that Pawan was forcing her for a physical relationship.

(With inputs from ANI)