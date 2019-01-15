Manali in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus six degrees Celsius

Shimla: Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district shivered at minus six degrees Celsius Tuesday while Keylong the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 8 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district is usually colder than Manali. But on Tuesday, Manali recorded a low of minus six degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kufri in Shimla district experienced cold wave conditions while the minimum temperature at Dalhousie in Chamba district was 1.7 degrees Celsius, he said. The minimum temperatures in Shimla and Palampur were 4 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.