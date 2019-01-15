हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Manali in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus six degrees Celsius

Kufri in Shimla district experienced cold wave conditions while the minimum temperature at Dalhousie in Chamba district was 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Manali in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus six degrees Celsius

Shimla: Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district shivered at minus six degrees Celsius Tuesday while Keylong the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 8 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district is usually colder than Manali. But on Tuesday, Manali recorded a low of minus six degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kufri in Shimla district experienced cold wave conditions while the minimum temperature at Dalhousie in Chamba district was 1.7 degrees Celsius, he said. The minimum temperatures in Shimla and Palampur were 4 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.

Tags:
Himachal PradeshManaliMeteorological Centre Shimla

Must Watch