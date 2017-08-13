close
Mandi landslide: Death toll rises to five, rescue operations underway

 The death toll in the devastating landslide that hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Saturday has risen to five, whereas six people have been left injured. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 08:53
Mandi landslide: Death toll rises to five, rescue operations underway

Mandi: The death toll in the devastating landslide that hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Saturday has risen to five, whereas six people have been left injured. 

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Sandeep Kadam confirmed the death of two people and stated "three vehicles were stranded after the landslide. A bus had also rolled down to nearly 800 meters from the National Highway and four people have been rescued from the debris".

"The rain has hampered the rescue operation which is making it tough for the police and home guard," Kadam added.

As per the latest reports, four people were rescued from the debris. Rescue operations are underway. 

(With inputs from ANI)

