Mandsaur BJP leader murder: Main accused Manish Bairagi arrested

PRATAPGARH: In a major development in the murder case of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar, police on Saturday morning arrested main accused Manish Bairagi from Rajasthan's Pratapgarh. Bairagi is a BJP worker.

Bandhwar, the President of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation, was shot dead on Thursday in Mandsaur's Nai Abaadi.

A case was registered by Mandsaur immediately after the incident. Police identified Bairagi as the murderer hours after the incident and a police team was formed to nab him.

Police said that Bairagi was already under their scanner for murder attempt, kidnapping, and half a dozen other crimes.

Though the exact motive behind Bairagi's action is not known, it is believed that he was having a land dispute with Bandhwar.

Meanwhile, BJP has denied reports that Bairagi is a BJP worker.

BJP state general secretary Banshilal Gurjar claimed that Bairagi was never associated with the party. He added that anyone who drapes BJP flag or manage to get clicked with party leaders is not a BJP worker.