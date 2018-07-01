हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandsaur

Mandsaur rape accused brought shame to all Muslims: BJP MLA

The statement made by BJP MLA from Agar Malwa, Gopal Parmar, comes days after the eight-year-old girl was abducted and brutally raped in Mandsaur district of MP.

Mandsaur rape accused brought shame to all Muslims: BJP MLA
Representational image

Bhopal: In the wake of the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur, a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh sparked a row saying that in order to prevent such acts people should make their children virtuous, especially those who belong to the same section as that of the accused.

The statement made by BJP MLA from Agar Malwa, Gopal Parmar, comes days after the eight-year-old girl was abducted and brutally raped in Mandsaur district of MP. He further said that the accused have stigmatized the entire Muslim society.

Soon after the incident came under the light, protests erupted in parts of the state seeking the death penalty for the accused. Two men - Irfan, 20 and Asif, 24 - have been accused of abducting the girl from her school and raping her taking to a secluded place.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the guilty will not be spared. The BJP leader even supported the calls for giving capital punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

Condemning the cruel act, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 5 lakh to the account of the victim's father. To which the father said, "I do not want any compensation. I just want the accused to be hanged."

Expressing his anger over the shocking incident on Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, ''In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped, and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me.''

''As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice,'' the Gandhi scion added.

Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis said, "Hope police finds the accused very soon so that can be hanged. State govt will take care of her health and education."

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin issued by the MY Hospital in Indore said that the child was out of danger and her condition was improving slowly. She is currently on a liquid diet and a team of five doctors is monitoring her health.

The girl is responding well and is interacting with her family too. She is expected to recover completely in the next two weeks.

Tags:
MandsaurMandsaur rapeMP RapeShivraj Singh Chauhan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close