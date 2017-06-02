Maneka Gandhi hospitalized in Pilibhit

New Delhi: Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi was on Friday admitted to a hospital in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh after she complained of pain in the stomach, an aide said.

Gandhi complained of stomachache around 3 p.m. after which she was admitted to the emergency ward of a government hospital in Pilibhit, which she represents in the Lok Sabha, the aide told IANS on telephone.

He said the minister would be flown to Delhi for further treatment.