close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Maneka Gandhi hospitalized in Pilibhit

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi was on Friday admitted to a hospital in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh after she complained of pain in the stomach, an aide said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 15:54

New Delhi: Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi was on Friday admitted to a hospital in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh after she complained of pain in the stomach, an aide said.

Gandhi complained of stomachache around 3 p.m. after which she was admitted to the emergency ward of a government hospital in Pilibhit, which she represents in the Lok Sabha, the aide told IANS on telephone.

He said the minister would be flown to Delhi for further treatment.

TAGS

Maneka GandhiPilibhitLok SabhaUnion Women and Child Development Ministergovernment hospitalemergency ward

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Researchers come up with new AI-based programme to predict patient&#039;s lifespan
Science

Researchers come up with new AI-based programme to predict...

Farmers' stir turns violent in MP town, 6 bikes set ab...
Madhya Pradesh

Farmers' stir turns violent in MP town, 6 bikes set ab...

China to prosecute former senior official for graft
Asia

China to prosecute former senior official for graft

UK Conservative lawmaker charged with campaign finance offe...
Europe

UK Conservative lawmaker charged with campaign finance offe...

Bangladesh police seizes huge unclaimed weapons
Asia

Bangladesh police seizes huge unclaimed weapons

Bihar: Bottles containing 60,000 liters of liquor crushed
Bihar

Bihar: Bottles containing 60,000 liters of liquor crushed

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video