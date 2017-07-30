Maneka Gandhi recommends legalising marijuana for medical purposes

New Delhi: Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has recommended legalising marijuana for medical purposes.

She made the remarks during a meeting with a group of ministers to examine the draft cabinet note on the National Drug Demand Reduction Policy.

She said that many developed countries such as USA, Canada and Australia have legalised marijuana for medical purpose.

The meeting has approved the draft policy.

This is not the first time when an Indian politician has recommended legalising cannabis in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the GoM to analyse the draft policy for drug demand reduction that seeks to address the problem of drug and substance abuse in the country.