Maneka Gandhi

Maneka Gandhi wants 'Me Too' movement in India to fight harassment against women

The Me Too campaign is a movement against sexual harassment and assault.

Maneka Gandhi wants &#039;Me Too&#039; movement in India to fight harassment against women

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent controversy involving Bollywood celebs Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday said that there is a need to start 'Me Too India' in which women who have been harassed can write to the government.

"I feel we should also start something called 'Me Too India' in which any woman who has been harassed at any point should write to us and we should investigate. For the first time NCW is going into every case complained to us and we go in detail," the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development said.

She added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was the first to start 'SHe Box' on social media, a platform where woman facing harassment could write and complain, following which immediate actions were taken.

"Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. We were the first govt to start 'SHe Box' on social media and women who wrote to us saying they are harassed, we took action immediately," Maneka Gandhi said.

The Me Too campaign is a movement against sexual harassment and assault. The hashtag Me Too (#MeToo) spread all over the social media in October 2017 in an attempt to demonstrate the widespread prevalence of sexual harassment, especially at the workplace.

The union minister's statement comes a week after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that she was harassed by veteran actor Nana Patekar while shooting for a special dance number in a movie.

The former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. She alleged that she and her family were attacked by members of a political party after she refused to perform the intimate step.

