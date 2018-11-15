Maneka Gandhi writes to Rajyavardhan Rathore, seeks probe into alleged sexual harassment cases at All India Radio (AIR)

Union Minister for Women and Child development Maneka Gandhi has raised concerns over reports of alleged sexual harassment of some women at the All India Radio. The minister has written a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore over the issue.

In her letter, Maneka has asked Rathore to ensure that a sensitive and fair system is put in place to address the issue concerning the state radio broadcaster, reported news agency ANI.

The letter has been sent by the Union minister after reported alleged that some women working a casual announcers in All India Radio were being sexually harassed.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Maneka’s move was triggered by a letter sent to her in this regard by the All India Radio Casual Announcer and Comperes Union. The reports says that as part of the Me Too campaign, several instances of mishandling of sexual harassment cases were reported from various AIR centres across the country.

Maneka Gandhi has been quite vocal with regard to the Me Too campaign. She even urged all political parties to constitute internal complaint committee to register and probe cases of sexual harassment. The minister wrote to presidents of six national parties and 59 regional parties urging them to form ICC.

“I have written to chiefs of political parties to form Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which should have already been there under the law. When we are asking every organisation to have an internal complaints committee, why should we exempt political parties from it,” she had said.

She had also said that she would propose a committee, comprising senior judicial and legal persons as members, to look into all issues emanating from the Me Too campaign. News agency ANI had quoted Maneka Gandhi as saying that a four-member committee of retired judges would publicly address the cases of sexual harassment emanating under Me Too campaign.