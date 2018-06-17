हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mangaluru

Mangaluru-based APD Foundation launches website for waste management

Mangaluru has been ranked as the best city solid waste management under the Swacch Survekshan initiative but the city has hardly reached any milestone in terms of waste segregation

Representational image

Mangaluru: A unique website dedicated to waste segregation, recycleindia.Org, has been launched by the city-based Anti-Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation.

APD founder Abdullah A Rehman said in a release that recycleindia.Org was developed after the foundation received an award from the UN-Habitat and Narotam Sekharia Foundation, Mumbai, for its work in the last two years.

It was based on APD's experience gained in the last two years in aggressively undertaking awareness and behavioral change programmes on waste segregation in the city, collaborating with Antony Waste Handling Cell for the Mangaluru City Corporation.

"Mangaluru has been ranked as the best city in solid waste management under the Swacch Survekshan initiative of the central government. But in terms of waste segregation, we have hardly reached any milestone and we have much to do in the segment," the release said.

We have undertaken this major initiative to launch a comprehensive website for providing the correct information to the public regarding handling waste in a scientific and sustainable manner," the release said.

The site provides a ready reference on more than 200 waste materials along with connecting the people to the local recycling centre in the city.

Though the site was Mangaluru-centric at present, it could be scaled up to the state level and then nationwide, it said.

Newly elected MLAs from the city D Vedavyas Kamath and Y Bharath Shetty launched the site. 

