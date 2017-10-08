Mani Shankar Aiyar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, says only mother and son can become next Congress president

Kasauli: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday took a dig at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul saying that only two people could become the next chief of the grand old party.

"I feel only two people can be the next president of the Congress, one mother, and one son. Rahul has said openly that he is ready to contest elections, but only if someone is found then there will be elections," he said.

Aiyar added, "But if nobody is found only and if there is only one contestant, then how can there be elections."

On October 04, while stressing that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi was the unquestioned choice for the post of party president, the Congress had said that being a democratic party, it will not shy away from allowing any leader to contest against him in the organisational polls.

The party had also said that the question on Gandhi`s elevation as party chief would be laid to rest in a month`s time, with the culmination of organisational polls.

Addressing reporters, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that many times the party had seen unanimity and many times the party had welcomed a contest.

He had added that Rahul was ready to take on the challenge.

"Rahul Gandhi continues to remain the unquestioned choice of every Congress leader and worker for becoming the President of the party," he had said, PTI reported.

"We are in a democratic party with internal democracy. Congress party has never shied away from a democratic challenge inside the party," Surjewala had emphasised.

However, he had underlined that party leaders and workers had expressed several times that Rahul Gandhi should take up the responsibility of Congress leadership.

The leaders, he had said, had also expressed the desire that current Congress president Sonia should keep guiding and work as party`s mentor.

(With Agency inputs)