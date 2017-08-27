Manipur: Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Senapati

Senapati: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Manipur's Senapati district on Sunday morning at 9:35 a.m.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Manipur and parts of Northeast India on August 2.

The epicentre of the quake was traced at Churachandpur, Manipur with a depth of 65 km.