Manipur mob lynching

Manipur lynching video shows policemen present at the spot; one suspended, 3 ousted

The victim, identified as Farooque Khan, was a resident of Thoubal district.

Manipur lynching video shows policemen present at the spot; one suspended, 3 ousted

Imphal: Four policemen have been booked after they were seen in a video where a 26-year-old man was attacked by a mob in Manipur's Imphal West district. The man, who was attacked on suspicion of being a vehicle lifter, succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place on Thursday. Police have suspended the sub-inspector while terminated services of the three other officers.

The purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that the four police personnel were "present at the spot when the victim was alive and lying unattended", Imphal West SP Jogeshwar Haobijam told PTI.

The victim, identified as Farooque Khan, was a resident of Thoubal district. He was lynched by an irate mob early on Thursday at Tharoijam area in West Imphal on suspicion that he had stolen a two-wheeler.

Two others with Khan, who managed to escape, have not been identified so far.

Local people set afire a car believed to have been used by the "two associates" of Ahmed.

"One sub-inspector has been suspended while three personnel of Village Defence Forces were terminated Sunday as one of the several videos of the incident circulating on social media showed that the four personnel were present at the spot when Khan was lying unattended," Haobijam said.

The incident has triggered sharp condemnations and sit-in protests by various social activists in the area.

The Manipur Human Rights Commission took up the case suo motu and directed the state director general of police to probe the matter and submit a report by September 22.

Five people, including a havildar attached to the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

Several purported videos of a bleeding Khan were found doing the rounds on social media, prompting the Cyber Crime Unit to also take action against those who uploaded the clips, the SP said.

"We are still investigating the incident. Stern action will be taken against everyone involved in the case," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

