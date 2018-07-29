हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yamuna river

Manish Sisodia monitors evacuation as Yamuna crosses 'danger level'

Areas around the bank of Yamuna river are being evacuated and relief camps are being put up by the Delhi Government.

Manish Sisodia monitors evacuation as Yamuna crosses &#039;danger level&#039;
Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday reached Nizamuddin Bridge, along the Yamuna river, and requested people to evacuate the area. Sisodia asked people to vacate the places along the bank of Yamuna as water has crossed the danger level. The water level is expected to further rise by Sunday evening. 

As of Saturday evening, the water in the flood relatedYamuna was flowing at 47 cms above the danger level. Incessant rainfall and release of water by Haryana's Hathini Kund Barrage caused the water level to rise. 

Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took to Twitter to inform people that Haryana had released 5,00,000 cusecs of water from the barrage which is expected to reach Delhi by Sunday evening. Delhi government had called an emergency meeting in light of the water being released.

Rescue departments were put on high alert. All flood-related emergency, people can contact the control room at 1077.

Locals in and around the Old Railway Bridge were asked to evacuate the area on Saturday and relief camps with all the facilties have been put up to control the situation.

Tags:
Yamuna riverdelhi evacuationDelhi rainsSisodia helps evacuationDeputy CM Manish Sisodia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close