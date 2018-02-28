Manish Sisodia's comment on government officers ''condemnable'': Employees association

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's comment about government officers was "gender insensitive" and "condemnable", the government employees` association said here on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons here, Delhi Government Employees Joint Forum representatives said Sisodia`s comment at a national seminar here on Tuesday regarding the "bureaucracy and the current situation is extremely gendered insensitive and reprehensive".

The association would continue to not attend meetings or talk to ministers over the phone, as decided by the last week after an alleged attack.

The Chief Secretary alleged last week that he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another AAP MLA in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM`s residence here on February 19 night, where he had been called for a meeting.

The association said that they would continue to contact ministers and MLAs only through written channel till Kejriwal and Sisodia tender a "written public apology" for the alleged attack.

Efforts by Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to resolve the impasse were acknowledged by the association, but insisted for the written public apology.