Manish Tewari posted abusive tweet against PM Modi on Sonia, Rahul instruction: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday hit out at Congress' top rung and said that they might have instructed party leader Manish Tewari to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 07:02
Manish Tewari posted abusive tweet against PM Modi on Sonia, Rahul instruction: BJP
File photo

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday hit out at Congress' top rung and said that they might have instructed party leader Manish Tewari to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. 

Talking to ANI, the BJP leader said that Tewari is a good and a sensible person but has spoiled his image by making an obscene remark against the Prime Minister.

"He is a good man but I think he got an order from Rahul Gandhi. He spoiled his name as a balanced, sensible person," Swamy told the news agency. 

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP leader Nalin Kohli said that it seems like Congress leaders have the tacit approval of the party's president and vice-president, which allows them to insult the Prime Minister.

"This is a clear obscenity and abuse. The senior people within the Congress Party are using obscenity for the Prime Minister of India. It shows that they have the tacit approval of the Congress president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi or both. If they can't take him (Prime Minister Modi) on politically that doesn't mean they resort to obscenities by their leaders," Kohli said.

Kohli further urged Sonia Gandhi to either apologise or take action in the connection.

"The Congress president will have to either apologise for it or come out and take action against the use of obscenity against the institution of the Prime Minister," he added.

Meanwhile, after facing wrath over his abusive tweet against 'bhakts,' Tewari yesterday evening issued a clarification, where he said that he did not mean to offend Prime Minister Modi.

The Congress leader raked up a controversy when he used an abusive word for Bhakts in a response to a Twitter user's suggestion that Narendra Modi had nothing to learn about 'desh bhakti' from Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier an equally abusive message was posted by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

"Mere do achievements - bhakton ko ******* banaya aur ****** ko bhakt banaya, (My two achievements - I've turned followers (or devotees) into idiots, and idiots into followers).

Singh evoked the ire of many by posting the controversial meme.

However, he stood his ground on defending his post and said that the retweet should not be counted as him saying those words.

"I just retweeted something. I did not abuse Prime Minister Modi. I have just said that he is the best in the art of fooling. Is it abusive?" Singh had clarified. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Manish TewariSonia GandhiRahul GandhiBJPSubramanian SwamyNarendra ModiTwitter

