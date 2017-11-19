हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Manmohan Singh bags Indira Gandhi Prize

ANI| Last Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 00:27 AM IST
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be recipient of International Jury of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for this year.

A panel of jury, headed by former President Pranab Mukherjee, made the decision on the same.

This award is given annually to individuals and organisations, recognising their efforts toward promoting international peace, development and a new international economic order.

The award comprise of Rs 25 lakh cash and a citation.This award was instituted by the Indira Gandhi Memorial trust in 1986.

