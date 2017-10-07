Manmohan Singh elected as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee delegate

New Delhi: Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh has been elected to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee which governs the party affairs in the union territory.

He has been elected as a Pradesh Congress Committee delegate during a party session at its headquarters in Delhi, the ANI reported on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh had served as the prime minister of India from 2004-2014.

Singh on Wednesday said the country needed a fresh thinking for designing new social and economic policies to spur growth and reduce economic inequalities.

In his address at the inaugural academic session of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics in Bengaluru, the former PM, who is an economist, said he had made efforts to keep social and economic inequality under control by incorporating various provisions in the Constitution.