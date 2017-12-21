Manmohan Singh on 2G spectrum scam, says verdict puts to rest the propaganda against us

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi along with all others in the 2G spectrum scam case, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that verdict has ended the propaganda that was going against them.

"I don’t want to boast anything. I think the court’s judgement has to be respected. I’m glad that the court has put to rest the massive propaganda which was being done against the UPA was without any foundation," he said.

#WATCH: Former PM Manmohan Singh says, 'the court judgement has to be respected. I'm glad that the court has pronounced that the massive propaganda against UPA was without any foundation.' #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/9WAhwjekph — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Kanimozhi, A Raja and all other accused have been acquitted in all the three cases by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case.

While pronouncing the one-line judgement, special CBI Judge OP Saini said that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of its charge. Thus all accused have been acquitted.

In its chargesheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.