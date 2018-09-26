हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh turns 86 today; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pray for his long life and good health

Born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab Gah's (now Pakistan), Singh was the prime minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014.

Manmohan Singh turns 86 today; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pray for his long life and good health

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday 86th birthday and prayed for his long life and good health. "Greetings to our former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr Singh's long life and good health," Modi tweeted.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab Gah's (now Pakistan), Singh was the prime minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi too wished Manmohan Singh on his birthday. Appreciating his selfless service to the cause of nation-building, the Gandhi scion said, "Manmohan Singh ji's birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation-building. I wish him a very happy birthday and good health and happiness always."

Singh, who was the first Sikh in office, was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. The former prime minister is an economist who became a politician to serve the country. He has served in various positions, including as RBI chairman and finance minister.

Singh's political career began in 1991 when he was appointed as the country's finance minister under the leadership of late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. It was the same year during which he helped usher in ' liberalisation and privatisation' to the Indian economy. 

(With inputs from agencies)

